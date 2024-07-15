Dante Nori, son of Wolves coach Micah Nori, drafted in first round by Phillies
Micah Nori is having one heckuva a year. Not only did he help the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference finals and interview for head-coaching jobs with multiple NBA teams, but he's now the proud father of a first-round MLB draft pick.
Nori's son, Dante Nori, had his named called by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 27th overall pick in the first round Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.
Nori is 19 years old and was the first Canadian-born player taken in this year's draft. He was born in Toronto, where Micah was working as a scout for the Toronto Raptors in the early 2000s. He later became an assistant coach with the Raptors in 2009, eventually finding his way to Minnesota as an assistant under head coach Chris Finch in 2021.
Micah played baseball at Indiana University and he later was the hitting coach in 2005 for the Hoosiers.