Dates and times set for Timberwolves' four NBA Cup games in November
The 2024-25 NBA Cup schedule has been revealed and Minnesota will play its in-season tournament games against the Blazers, Kings, Rockets and Clippers in November.
he Timberwolves are in Group A of the Western Conference along with the aforementioned four teams, with Minnesota already being named the No. 1 seed after finished with the best record among their Group foes during the 2023-24 regular season.
In-season tournament Group Stage games will be played on Tuesday and Fridays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3. There are six groups –– three in the West and three in the East –– and the winner of each group, plus one non-group winner with the best record (likely a tiebreaker) will advance to the knockout rounds, which begin with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. The semifinals and championship will follow.
Game 1: Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. on Nov. 12
Game 2: Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. on Nov. 15
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. on Nov. 26
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29
The matchup with the Clippers will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Outside of the championship game, all group stage and knockout games will count in the NBA standings. Last year, players on the winning team each got $500,000 while the runners-up received $200,000.