Donte DiVincenzo proves he's a 'rim protector' and so much more for Wolves
Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady asked Donte DiVincenzo about a block he made after Wednesday's win over the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-4 guard responded by describing himself as a "rim protector."
"Rim protector, man, I'm a rim protector," DiVincenzo said on FanDuel Sports North after the game.
DiVincenzo said it a bit tongue-in-cheek, but the self-described rim protector lived up to that reputation the next time the Wolves took the court on Friday against the Orlando Magic. During the fourth quarter as Caleb Houstan went up for a dunk, DiVincenzo met him at the rim and stuffed the Magic guard for one of the better blocks you'll ever see from a guard.
"I told you, I'm a rim protector," DiVincenzo said. "No one wanted to believe it. But no, just making an effort play."
That was just one effort play among many from DiVincenzo during the early part of the fourth quarter as the Wolves erased an 11-point deficit to pull away for a 118-111 victory, which was their seventh straight win. Minnesota opened the fourth quarter on a 17-3 run, and DiVincenzo's finger prints were all over it. Post block, he made a layup on the other end.
"(DiVincenzo), he competes, man, he competes on that end, whether it's running through gaps, getting steals. Lately, being a rim protector as he likes to say," said Julius Randle, who was also teammates with DiVincenzo in New York. "Those plays, those are winning plays. Those are plays that, not only just winning plays, but they just give a team energy."
DiVincenzo found his teammates, got to the rim, knocked down jumpers, pulled down rebounds. During the 17-3 run, which spanned the first 4 minutes, 51 seconds of the final frame, DiVincenzo recorded eight points, two assists, a rebound and the highlight-reel block. He finished his night with 14 points, five assists, three boards, the block and a steal.
"Just a lot of winning basketball," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of DiVincenzo. "He's making every type of play, whether it's a dive on the floor or a block or a rebound, kick-out, makes a big shot. Yeah, so he's doing it all."
The effort plays don't go unnoticed by the coaching staff, DiVincenzo's teammates or the fans. The sold-out Target Center crowd was rocking as he made play after play early in the fourth quarter and the Wolves whittled down the deficit. The energy from the crowd was needed — "I needed all of it. I was tired as hell, I ain't gonna lie," Randle said. DiVincenzo brought the energy. That's something Jaden McDaniels, another driver of the comeback with effort plays, certainly felt.
"(DiVincenzo), he bring the energy," McDaniels said. "He kinda like, I don't know how to say it, but he be fighting out there. He be diving on the ground, blocking people, going for offensive rebounds, so he play hella hard."