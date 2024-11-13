FanDuel Sports Network will be available through add-on subscription on Amazon Prime
Timberwolves fans now have another way to watch their team.
Diamond Sports Group, parent company of the FanDuel Sports Network, announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Prime on Wednesday. The agreement allows fans to access FanDuel Sports Network through an add-on subscription via Prime Video for customers residing in each team's designated geographic area.
Local FanDuel Sports Network programming will be available through Prime Video, including live games and pre- and post-game programs. The company notes that "fans who watch local games through Prime Video will enjoy a seamless and customized viewing experience, as Prime Video allows them to subscribe, manage, and watch their favorite streaming services and sports content in one place."
There was no announcement of pricing or when customers can start purchasing subscriptions.
“Partnering with Prime Video, one of the largest streaming destinations in the U.S., and making FanDuel Sports Network available as part of their add on subscriptions, creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers," Diamond CEO David Preschlack said. "Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans.”
The announcement comes just a day after the broadcaster announced a $6.99 per-game streaming option for fans beginning on Dec. 5.