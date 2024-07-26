Fans will need ESPN, NBC, Prime to watch Timberwolves' national broadcasts
Earlier this week it was announced that the NBA has signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime. Beginning with the 2025-26 season, fans will have a much different experience watching their favorite teams.
According to Huddle Up's Joe Pompliano, ESPN will carry select games on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the regular season. NBC will have games on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday. And Prime Video will stream games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
This is a change from national TV games currently being broadcast on ESPN and TNT. On the new deal, the playoff broadcasts will also be split up between the three platforms, while the NBA Finals will remain on ABC and ESPN.
Of course, local broadcasters will continue to handle the majority of each NBA team's games, which could be problematic for Timberwolves fans due to the ongoing dispute between Comcast and Bally Sports parent company Diamond Sports Group.
As it stands now, if Wolves fans hope to catch all 82 games in 2024-25, they'll need access to ESPN, NBC, Prime Video and Bally Sports North.