Former Timberwolves executive reportedly named president of Mavericks
Ethan Casson was the Timberwolves and Lynx CEO for nine years before stepping down following the sale of both franchises this year. He has since been named the president of the Dallas Mavericks, according to a post on X from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski on Tuesday.
Related: Rudy Gobert teams with top shooting coach to boost offensive skills ahead of Year 13
Casson played a large part in the renovation of the Target Center during the early parts of his Wolves tenure in 2016. He oversaw the day-to-day business operations and strategic planning for the organization, but he'll now report to Mavs CEO Rick Welts, according to Krawczynski's post.
Following last season's shocking trade of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have had a tumultuous few months. Casson will now help lead them into an exciting new era with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Minnesota lost its CEO and COO when Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were officially named majority owners this summer. There are currently no reports indicating who they will target as Casson and former COO Ryan Tanke's replacements.