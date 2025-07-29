All Timberwolves

Former Timberwolves executive reportedly named president of Mavericks

One of Minnesota's top executives has found a new home.

Tony Liebert

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A genral view of Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves practicing before game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A genral view of Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves practicing before game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ethan Casson was the Timberwolves and Lynx CEO for nine years before stepping down following the sale of both franchises this year. He has since been named the president of the Dallas Mavericks, according to a post on X from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski on Tuesday.

Related: Rudy Gobert teams with top shooting coach to boost offensive skills ahead of Year 13

Casson played a large part in the renovation of the Target Center during the early parts of his Wolves tenure in 2016. He oversaw the day-to-day business operations and strategic planning for the organization, but he'll now report to Mavs CEO Rick Welts, according to Krawczynski's post.

Following last season's shocking trade of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have had a tumultuous few months. Casson will now help lead them into an exciting new era with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Minnesota lost its CEO and COO when Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were officially named majority owners this summer. There are currently no reports indicating who they will target as Casson and former COO Ryan Tanke's replacements.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News