Former Wolves forward Shabazz Muhammad signs with Filipino team
Former Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad signed with the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) for the 2024-25 season.
Muhammad takes the place of Glen Robinson III, who was relegated to the team's import injured reserve list.
Muhammad played for the Timberwolves from 2013-18 and for the Milwuakee Bucks in 2017-18 after being waived by the Wolves. Muhammad played in 278 overall games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists across his five-year NBA career. Since his time in the NBA, Muhammad has played for several G-League teams as well as overseas, including a previous stint in the PBA.
In his previous stint in the PBA, Muhammad scored 57 points for Beerman in the 2021 PGA Governors' Cup.