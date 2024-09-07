All Timberwolves

Former Wolves forward Shabazz Muhammad signs with Filipino team

Muhammad played for Minnesota from 2013-18.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) dribbles in the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Target Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 24, 2017.
Former Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad signed with the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) for the 2024-25 season.

Muhammad takes the place of Glen Robinson III, who was relegated to the team's import injured reserve list.

Muhammad played for the Timberwolves from 2013-18 and for the Milwuakee Bucks in 2017-18 after being waived by the Wolves. Muhammad played in 278 overall games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists across his five-year NBA career. Since his time in the NBA, Muhammad has played for several G-League teams as well as overseas, including a previous stint in the PBA.

In his previous stint in the PBA, Muhammad scored 57 points for Beerman in the 2021 PGA Governors' Cup.

