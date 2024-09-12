Former Wolves player Ricky Davis steps down as Minneapolis North coach
Former Timberwolves player Ricky Davis is no longer the head basketball coach at Minneapolis North High School, the school announced.
"Thank you Coach Davis for the last two years of service to the North Community as our Boys Basketball Coach," they posted on Facebook, along with a link to the job opening. "Wishing you the very best in your future endeavors."
Davis was hired two years ago to replace legendary longtime coach Larry McKenzie, who won two state championships in his career. Despite taking on his first coaching position, Davis led the Polars to a solid 38-20 record over the last two seasons.
Now the search begins for North's next coach. The program's greatest former player, Khalid El-Amin, is entering his second year as the head coach at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, so he presumably isn't available.
Davis was a first-round pick out of Iowa in the 1998 NBA Draft and went on to play in nearly 750 games over 12 seasons. He played for the Hornets, Heat, Cavaliers, Celtics, Timberwolves, and Clippers, averaging 13.5 points per game for his career. Davis was traded from Boston to Minnesota in January 2006 and averaged 17.6 points over two seasons with the Wolves.