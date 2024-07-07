Free agent Jordan McLaughlin signs for Kings, report says
Jordan McLaughlin's time at the Minnesota Timberwolves has come to an end, with the point guard's next move reportedly taking him to the Sacramento Kings.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Saturday that the 28-year-old has singed a one-year deal with the Kings. He has been with the Wolves since signing a two-way contract in 2019, having gone undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.
During his time in Minnesota he proved to be a reliable bench player, averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from three.
His departure comes after the Timberwolves moved up in the 2024 NBA Draft to acquire the rights to 8th pick Rob Dillingham, a point guard who played at Kentucky.
McLaughlin was entering the offseason as a free agent at a time where the Wolves are facing extreme cap limitations owing to the huge contracts of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
With the Wolves having already seen Monte Morris leave for the Phoenix Suns, it remains to be seen who will serve as the primary backup to veteran starter Mike Conley at point guard if Dillingham's not ready for the big leagues.