'Free-throw merchant': Target Center crowd serenades Thunder's SGA

Jaylen Clark held SGA to 1 of 7 shooting in 3:41 minutes defending him. Shai was 4 of 4 from the line in that time, but Clark did as good a job as you can against one of the most unstoppable players in the league.



He was the 53rd overall pick, btw.