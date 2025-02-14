'Free-throw merchant': Target Center crowd serenades Thunder's SGA
The Oklahoma City star was held relatively quiet by the Wolves Thursday night.
Whenever Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped to the free-throw line against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, the sold-out Target Center crowd in Minneapolis would serenade him with some friendly banter.
"Free-throw merchant," the crowd yelled as he took shots from the line in the second quarter.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points per game, was held relatively in check by the Wolves, particularly by Jaylen Clark, who made his first career start in place of an injured Rudy Gobert. Gilgeous-Alexander did finish with 24 points, but shot just 6 for 21 from the field and 11 of his points came from the free-throw line.
Perhaps the chant was fitting, at least on Thusday night.
