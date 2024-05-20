Game times, network for Wolves-Mavs Western Conference finals
The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 following their 98-90 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series Sunday night in Denver. They'll take on the Dallas Mavericks beginning Wednesday in Minneapolis.
All of the games will be televised on TNT. The Timberwolves will have home-court advantage as the third seed against the fifth-seeded Mavericks. That means Games 1 and 2 will be at Target Center in Minneapolis and Games 2 and 3 will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Should the series continue beyond four games, Game 5 would be in Minneapolis, Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 in Minneapolis. Find a full series schedule with times, dates and locations below:
Western Conference finals
- Game 1 @ Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, TNT
- Game 2 @ Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. Friday, TNT
- Game 3 @ Dallas: 7 p.m. Sunday, TNT
- Game 4 @ Dallas: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, TNT
- *Game 5 @ Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, TNT
- *Game 6 @ Dallas: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, TNT
- *Game 7 @ Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, TNT