Handful of Timberwolves games to be televised on KARE 11
For the first time in more than a decade, a handful of Minnesota Timberwolves games will be televised on a local broadcast station that won't require a streaming, cable or satellite subscription to watch.
The Timberwolves and Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11 announced the free, over-the-air partnership Wednesday morning. The five games that will be available on KARE 11 a speckled throughout the rest of the schedule, the first coming Dec. 21 and the last being the final game the regular season.
- Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 7 p.m. – vs. Golden State
- Saturday, Feb. 8 @ 7 p.m. – vs. Portland
- Sunday, March 9 @7 p.m. – vs. San Antonio
- Sunday, March 16 @ 6 p.m. – vs. Utah
- Sunday, April 13 @ 2:30 p.m. – vs. Utah
The games will be a simulcast of the FanDuel Sports Network telecast, including pregame and postgame shows. Michael Grady will be the play-by-play announcer and Jim Petersen will be the analyst.
Using an antenna, fans can catch the games on KARE on broadcast channel 11.1. Cable, streaming and satellite subscribers can find the games on KARE 11, which is typically provided with basic subscription packages.