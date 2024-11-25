'Hating (expletive) broadcast': Jaylen Brown responds to Wolves announcers
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown got a chuckle and offered an opinion after seeing a viral clip on social media of Timberwolves television announcers Michael Grady and Jim Petersen reacting to his hot start Sunday against Minnesota.
"Hating a** broadcast lol," Brown wrote in response to a clip of Grady and Petersen expressing disbelief that Brown hit five straight 3s for Boston's first 15 points in a 107-105 Wolves loss.
"Jaylen Brown, who has not shot the ball great from outside the arc, knocks down that slot 3 right there," said Petersen after Brown's 3-pointer opened scoring Sunday. "You look at his shot chart, Michael, it is not good. It's not a green shot chart at all. There's a lot of red and there's a lot of white. White is league average, red is under the league average."
As Petersen was saying that, Brown blocked a Jaden McDaniels shot. Twenty seconds later, Brown drained another 3, which left Petersen slightly irritated.
"Come on," said Petersen.
"Career-lows so far this season for Jaylen Brown," Grady followed up.
"Literally from that spot on the floor, he's 4-of-23 on the season," Petersen chirped.
Brown proceeded to drain another triple a few moments later.
"[Brown] just said 'Take that with you, take that shooting chart,'" Grady quipped in response to Petersen's analysis. "Oh my goodness."
Then Brown buried an off-balance, pull-up 3 from the right wing.
"Unbelievable," Petersen grumbled. "Coming into this game, I go, literally I would give him that shot."
To Grady and Petersen's credit, the hot hand from three was a bit of out of the ordinary for Brown, who is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc this season, a career low. Brown finished the narrow Celtics win with 29 points, knocking down 7-of-10 from 3-point range.