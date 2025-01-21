Heckler in Memphis claims Naz Reid threatened to 'smack' him
Naz Reid was subjected to a heckler during Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, and the antagonist claims Reid threatened to "smack" him.
"Hey you mad?" the heckler shouted at Reid. "Hey you mad, buddy? Hey you mad, buddy? You mad, buddy? We don't care about you being mad. We don't care about you being mad. We don't care."
The encounter happened after Reid committed a bad pass and then was called for a foul when Memphis led 102-100 with 2:49 to left in the fourth quarter.
The fan's onslaught prompted Reid to turn around and say something during a free throw, which only provided more fuel for the fan to keep trolling.
"Yeah, yeah, come on do it," the fan shouted, claiming Reid threatened to "smack" him. "Come on with it then. Come on do it. Yeah! Yeah! Try me, buddy. Try me. Yeah, try me, buddy. Yeah! Try me. Yeah!"
So who is the heckler?
It's Charles Mabry, a real estate investor who sits in floor seats and is known for trying to provoke Grizzlies opponents. He posted numerous videos from Monday's game to his TikTok page, including one where he gets Julius Randle to laugh after telling him to "stop crying."
Reid finished with 28 points off the bench but Memphis got the win, 108-106.