'How much do you want us to lose?' KAT, Ant go viral with hilarious presser
It can take time, and painful losses, to finally break through in the NBA playoffs.
After their Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 98-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series Sunday night in Denver, All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were asked why they've been able to break through this season and beat the defending champions when they haven't lost, and lost big, in the NBA playoffs leading up to this special season.
What followed was pure comedy.
"We lost last year," Towns said.
That's different. It was in the first round, not on a bigger stage.
"It's the playoffs. We lost last year," Towns said.
"We lost the last two years, sh*t," Edwards said.
"God damn, how much more we gotta lose?" Towns asked.
"How much you want us to lose?" Edwards said.
"We've been losing for 20 years," Towns said.
"I mean, that's the truth, dawg," Edwards said.
It's certainly not the truth anymore. Edwards, Towns and the Timberwolves will be moving on to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. It starts with Game 1 Wednesday night at home at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.