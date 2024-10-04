How to watch Randle, DiVincenzo in Timberwolves' preseason opener Friday night
The Timberwolves' preseason opener got a whole lot more interesting when the team traded longtime franchise staple Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVicenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a protected first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons. It presents the first opportunity to get a glimpse at the new additions.
The Timberwolves kick off their preseason Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif. The game will be televised on NBA TV and available to listen on iHeart Radio or the Timberwolves app.
The Timberwolves do not have anyone listed on the injury report, while the Lakers have ruled out Christian Wood and LeBron James.
The game should be a decent preview for the regular-season opener, when the Wolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers at 9 p.m. on Oct. 22. That game will be televised on TNT.