How to watch Timberwolves' Summer League games
Timberwolves fans eager to get their first peek at rookie guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. won’t have to wait much longer with the NBA’s Summer League on the horizon.
Along with catching first glimpses of Dillingham and Shannon, Summer League will also present an opportunity to catch the likes of Jaylen Clark, Josh Minott and Leonard Miller. Wolves assistant Chris Hines will coach the team, which will play at least five games in Las Vegas.
Four have already been scheduled and all will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or NBATV.
All channels can be accessed via basic cable and most major streaming services.
After the four games, the top-four teams will advance to the playoffs. The two playoff semifinals will take place on July 21 with the winners meeting for a championship on July 22.
Here’s a look at the Timberwolves’ Summer League schedule and where to watch:
Summer League schedule
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
- vs. Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, NBATV
- vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, ESPN2
- vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, ESPN
Find the Timberwolves' full Summer League roster below:
Roster
- James Bishop IV, G, rookie
- Clark, G, rookie
- Javonte Cook, G, rookie
- Dillingham, G, rookie
- Nojel Eastern, G, rookie
- Jesse Edwards, C, rookie
- Nadir Hifi, G, rookie
- Gabe Kalscheur, G, rookie
- Jaedon LeDee, F, rookie
- Miller, F, second-year
- Minott, F, third-year
- Daishen Nix, G, fifth-year
- Shannon, G, rookie
- Tyler Wahl, F, rookie
- Joe Wieskamp, G, fourth-year
- Kok Yat, F, rookie