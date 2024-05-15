'I can’t be mad': Anthony Edwards reacts to Nikola Jokic domination
Nikola Jokic had 40 points, 7 rebounds, 13 assists and ZERO turnovers in one of the best individual playoff performances of all time in Game 5.
“I just laugh. That’s all I can do. I can’t be mad. … He’s the MVP," Edwards told media after the game. "He’s the best player in the NBA. He showed it the last three games. … He was special tonight. I have to give him his flowers. He was that guy.”
According to OptaStats on X, Jokic is the first player in NBA history to score or assist on 70+ points in a playoff game without committing a turnover (since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78).
Jokic's Game 5 stats: 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting, 2-3 from 3-point range, 8-9 at the free-throw line, 1 block, 2 steals, zero turnovers.
According to @Underdog__NBA, Jokic is the first player in any NBA game to record 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and zero turnovers. Absurd.
Jokic couldn't be stopped Tuesday night and it was the perfect display for why he is one of nine players in NBA history to win at least three league MVP awards.
"He had an MVP, best player in the world performance," Wolves head coach Chris Finch said after the game. "We tried to do a bit of everything on him and he had it all going, so we didn't really have an answer for him, and honestly we haven't had a great one the last couple of games."
Minnesota will look to even the series Thursday, in Game 6 at the Target Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. CT.