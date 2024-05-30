Impressive stat reveals why the Mavericks are so hard to stop
You don't have to be James Naismith to understand that Luka Doncic and Kyrie irving make the Dallas Mavericks one of the hardest teams to defend, but some advanced analytics sure do help explain what they're doing on a nightly basis.
One stat that helps paint the picture, perhaps better than any other statistic, is points created for teammates. According to SportRadar, Doncic and Irving rank No. 1 and No. 6, respectively, this postseason in most points created for teammates. The stat is based on situations where the player is the ball handler in an isolation, pick or post play.
Doncic has generated 16.9 points per game for his teammates in such situations. Not only does that lead all players in the playoffs in per-game average, but it's also the most total points created at 270.
Irving is sixth overall in total points created at 137, though his per-game average is far less at 8.6.
Still, two elite guards who demand constant attention from their primary defender and help defenders is why Doncic and Irving are so dangerous. They routinely beat their primary defender and find open teammates for great looks at corner 3s and a bazillion lob dunks.
Anthony Edwards is second on the list with 220 total points created with an average of 14.7 per game. Edwards is averaging 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in the Western Conference Finals. Doncic has him beat in all three categories, averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebound and 9.0 assists entering Game 5 Thursday night.