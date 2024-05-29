Jaden McDaniels: 'We can probably run off three more now'
The Timberwolves are looking to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit and win a best-of-seven series. After a 105-100 victory in Game 4, Jaden McDaniels is confident they can be the first team to do it.
"The only game [the Mavs] really beat us was the last game. The rest of them were close and our mistakes let us lose... We can probably run off three more now," McDaniels said Tuesday night.
McDaniels has been one of Minnesota's most consistent players this series, averaging 12.8 points while shooting 55% from 3 on five attempts per game.
Despite most of the media acting like this series is over, the Timberwolves continue to show unwavering confidence. His comments come after Mike Conley Jr. told a reporter, "You're gonna have a hell of a story to write," after Game 3.
Teams are 0-155 after falling into a 3-0 series hole in the history of the NBA.
"What am I supposed to say? We're going to lose Game 5? I am never going to say that," Anthony Edwards told reporters Tuesday night.
Minnesota will host Dallas at 7:30 p.m. local time Thursday in Game 5 as they look to extend the series to a sixth game Saturday in Dallas.