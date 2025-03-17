Jam-packed West: Predicting how the top six will look in one week
- Timberwolves, Warriors, Rockets all red-hot as we go down the stretch.
- Wolves could push win streak to double digits.
- Lakers' fate rests on LeBron's health.
Outside of Oklahoma City running away with the top seed, the NBA's Western Conference has developed into a dogfight for the second through seventh seeds.
Entering play Monday, only 3.5 games separate the Rockets, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Lakers, Warriors and Timberwolves. The Rockets, Wolves, and Warriors are red-hot, riding win streaks of six, eight, and seven games, respectively.
How will the standings look after this week in the NBA? We're going to try to predict it.
Let's take a look at the games the six aforementioned teams are playing Monday-Sunday.
Day
Rockets
Nuggets
Grizzlies
Lakers
Warriors
Wolves
Monday
vs. 76ers
@ Warriors
@ Kings
vs. Spurs
vs. Nuggets
vs. Pacers
Tuesday
vs. Bucks
Wednesday
@ Magic
@ Lakers
@ Blazers
vs. Nuggets
vs. Pelicans
Thursday
vs. Raptors
Friday
@ Heat
@ Blazers
@ Clippers
vs. Bucks
vs. Pelicans
Saturday
@ Hawks
Sunday
vs. Nuggets
@ Rockets
vs. Bulls
Rockets prediction: Let's take them to go 2-2, beating the 76ers and Heat while losing to the Magic and Nuggets. Orlando is tough and they just gave Minnesota a run for their money on the second night of a back-to-back and then beat the juggernaut Cavs. Record entering next week: 47-27
Nuggets prediction: They have a very difficult week ahead. I don't see them winning at Golden State Monday, but I can see them winning in L.A. since LeBron James is reportedly going to miss all of this week before returning from a groin injury. Denver should win in Portland and I like them to win at Houston, too. Record entering next week: 46-26
Grizzlies prediction: You can actually make an argument that Memphis hasn't beaten a good team since winning at Milwaukee on Feb. 2. They're 10-9 since but they are losing to legitimately good opponents. I think they lose to Sacramento, beat Portland and lose to the Clippers for a third time this season. Record entering next week: 44-27
Lakers prediction: They've struggled since LeBron strained his groin and there's no evidence to suggest they're going to stop struggling until he's back. If LeBron misses this week, I see the Lakers going 2-2 with losses to the Nuggets and Bucks. Record entering next week: 43-27
Warriors prediction: Look, these guys are awesome with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the charge. They play three of four this week at home and there's a strong chance they go 4-0. However, I'll take the rested Bucks to beat them on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday. Record entering next week: 42-30
Wolves prediction: Win all three games to push their winning streak to 11 games. Record entering next week: 43-29
If everything works out the way I'm predicting it, then the two through seven seeds next week will feature: No. 2 Rockets, No. 3 Nuggets, No. 4 Grizzlies, No. 5 Lakers, No. 6 Timberwolves, and No. 7 Warriors.
Minnesota would be three games out of second place and only 1.5 games from the fourth seed.
It's getting juicy and Minnesota is playing its best basketball when it matters the most.