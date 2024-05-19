Jamal Murray 'feeling great' despite questionable tag for Game 7
Jamal Murray clearly won't be 100% healthy for Game 7 Sunday night in Denver, but he allegedly "feeling great."
That's what Denver head coach Michael Malone said Saturday about his starting point guard, who is questionable with a left calf injury that has been a thorn in his side for the past few weeks. Interestingly, it's the calf and not the elbow that has Murray on the official injury report.
Murray hurt his right elbow in the first quarter of Game 6 on Thursday night and he admitted afterward that it affected his ability to play on a night that he shot 4-of-18 and finished with just 10 points as Minnesota forced a seventh game with a 45-point blowout victory.
Murray was also listed as questionable with a left calf strain for Game 6 and he played, so the expectation is that he'll be in the starting lineup Sunday night. What remains to be seen is if the calf and elbow will play a role in his ability to play at his highest level.
Game 7 tips off Sunday at 7:05 p.m. CT.