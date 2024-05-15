Jamal Murray's non-suspension 'one of the biggest what ifs' in NBA history
Did the NBA playoffs turn on the league's decision not to suspend Jamal Murray after his Game 2 antics?
Murray was issued a $100,000 fine for throwing a towel at an official and a heat pad on to the court during Denver's 106-80 loss to Minnesota in Game 2. Cameras also picked up Murray flashing the money sign after being upset with officials, something Wolves center Rudy Gobert has now been fined for twice this season totaling $175,000.
The Nuggets guard then went on to torch the Wolves in last Friday's 115-107 Nuggets win in Game 3, shooting 53% from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. Up to that point, Murray had been shooting a woeful 37% from the field and a disappointing 28% from beyond the arc.
Denver has since won three straight, taking firm control of the second-round series with the Timberwolves.
"The heat pack was kind of his (Murray) signature moment in the series. I just can't believe he wasn't suspended," said The Ringer's Bill Simmons on his podcast Tuesday night. "Just based on the history of punishment for that kind of stuff. If I'm a Minnesota fan, now that I'm down 3-2, I'm moving into full-fledged 'We got absolutely screwed. That guy should have been suspended.'"
"Go back and watch the clip, it's kind of crazy. Like, [Karl-Anthony Towns] could have easily stepped on that heat pack and gone flying and hyper-extended his knee or something," continued Simmons. "It's a clear one-game suspension. So at least Minnesota has that to grab onto."
Simmons' guest, Justin Termine of SiriusXM's NBA Today, took it one step further by calling the moment "one of the biggest 'what ifs' in NBA history."
"Like, he gets suspended, Minnesota wins that series, maybe the championship," Termine pondered. "Maybe it effects Boston. Boston wins the championship or as they can't beat Denver. So, like, Minnesota's not the only team that should be ticked that Jamal Murray didn't get suspended. Oklahoma City, Dallas, Boston, like anybody with a legitimate shot at the championship."
Minnesota, now suddenly on the verge of elimination, will return to Target Center for a season-defining Game 6 against the Nuggets. Tipoff is set for about 7:40 p.m. CT Thursday.