Jesse Edwards, officially signed to two-way deal, could be player to watch at Summer League
The Wolves have signed center Jesse Edwards to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.
The news of the Timberwolves signing Edwards was first reported by ESPN on NBA draft night. Edwards was signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia after averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists in his lone year with the Mountaineers last season.
Edwards, 24, a native of Amsterdam, spent four seasons at Syracuse before transferring to West Virginia for his fifth year. Edwards was a two-year starter with the Orange prior to transferring and played 188 total college games, starting 78. Across his five-year collegiate career, the 7-foot, 240-pound center averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 assists per game.
Edwards will be competing for the Timberwolves' Summer League team beginning Friday. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski said on his podcast, The Jon Krawczynski Show, Monday Edwards is a player to keep an eye on in Vegas as the two-way deal indicates he's highly thought of by the Wolves.
Edwards will get the chance to show what he brings to the table when the Timberwolves kick off their Summer League campaign at 4 p.m. on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas.