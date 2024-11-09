What a surprise: Jimmy Butler to miss another game in Minneapolis
Star Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained right ankle, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.
Butler will have missed five of the last six matchups between Minnesota and Miami. He was a healthy scratch for last season's Dec. 18 matchup, which has been the norm since Minnesota traded him in 2018.
There are a lot of questions about Butler's desire to face his former team, but The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski posted on X that he "was planning on playing at Target Center for the first time in a while before the injury."
Now 35 years old, Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 47.8/15.4/73.2 shooting splits this season. Those would all be career-low numbers since that 2018-19 season.
Butler is expected to join the team on the road trip and he will be in Minnesota on the bench. Their only other game against the Heat this season will be March 7 in Miami.