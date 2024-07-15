John Wall is Rob Dillingham's mentor; could he fit with Timberwolves?
NBA veteran John Wall joined the TV broadcast for the Timberwolves Summer League game against the Pacers on Sunday, offering some advice to rookie Rob Dillingham. Could Wall also be making a pitch to join the roster?
Wall has been a mentor for Minnesota's first-round pick since seventh grade. As a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, they have a lot in common, as Dillingham grew up in the same state. The connection continued to college with both attending Kentucky to play for John Calipari.
"I have known Rob since seventh grade, when he was in seventh grade in North Carolina he played for Jeff McInnis' high school team combine," Wall said on the broadcast Sunday. "I told him, same situation as last year, he's a scorer, but now they want him to be a point guard."
Earlier this offseason in hopes of making a comeback to the NBA, Wall said that he is open to taking a lesser role. He compared it to Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat.
"That's what teams are missing," Wall said.
The former No. 1 overall pick has battled a bevy of injuries, but he is only 33 years old. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 40.7/30.3/68.1 shooting splits in 34 games with the Clippers in 2023.
Minnesota does have one roster spot still available and after both Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin left in free agency, a third veteran ball-handler or point guard option could make sense on deep on the bench for a veteran minimum contract like Wall could accept.
"[Rob] asked me, 'When do I score, when do I get everybody invovled?' I said, transition is your time to shine and in halfcourt, you gotta get everybody invovled in the first two or three minutes of the game," Wall said. "You can't build a point guard, they gotta be a point guard already."
Mike Conley Jr. has developed into one of the most well-respected point guards in the NBA, so leadership is not something Minnesota is missing. But, adding another veteran voice in the locker room that Dillingham could take advice from as he continues his development could make a lot of sense for both parties.