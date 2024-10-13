Julius Randle will not make Wolves debut against Knicks Sunday
Julius Randle will be making his Timberwolves debut this week, just not on Sunday.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame that Randle will not play in Sunday’s preseason game against Randle’s former team, the New York Knicks. But Finch said before Friday’s preseason win over the Philadelphia 76ers that Randle will play at some point this week. It'll either be on Wednesday or Thursday, or perhaps both.
The Wolves have two more preseason games remaining. They’ll visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and they’ll host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. It's not immediately clear whether Randle will play in both games or just one or the other.
Randle has been recovering from last season's shoulder surgery. Finch has said he looks ready, but the Wolves are being cautious.
Mike Conley was also ruled out for Sunday's game, presumably for rest.
Karl-Anthony Towns, however, is expected to be a full go for the Knicks on Sunday. As is Donte DiVincenzo for the Wolves, who along with Randle, Keita Bates-Diop and a Detroit Pistons protected first-round pick came back to the Wolves in the trade that sent Towns to New York. There will certainly be plenty of storylines to follow during the preseason action.
The two teams are set to tip off a 5 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.