Karl-Anthony Towns' gentle troll of Jalen Brunson when they met in New York
As Karl-Anthony Towns settles in after his blockbuster move to New York, the former Timberwolves player had a little fun when he met with Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
ESPN's Chris Herring spoke with KAT about the moment he arrived in New York, with Towns saying: "The first thing I did was walk up to Jalen and introduced myself to say, 'Hi, my name is Karl.' Because I know that was a struggle for him."
Towns was referring to Brunson's comments during the New York Knicks' media day last week, which took place before the trade between the Wolves, Knicks and Charlotte Hornets was official.
"Who’s Karl? I don’t know who that is," Brunson said, with he and other players tightlipped about ongoing negotiations.
Towns posted an emotional farewell to Minnesota Timberwolves fans following nine years in Minneapolis, saying: "Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be."
His message for Knicks fans was short and sweet on social media this week, simply saying: "Hey Knicks fans, let's get to work. See you at The Garden."
The Timberwolves receive Julius Randle, Keita Bates-Diop and Donte DiVincenzo along with a 1st-round pick in the trade. In the Wolves' first preseason game Friday night, DiVincenzo had a blistering debut.
