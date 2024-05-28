All Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'My confidence is not going to be deterred'

Anthony Edwards predicts a big game Tuesday night in a must-win situation for Minnesota.

Joe Nelson

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, at least in public view, is showing no signs of a lack of confidence despite a miserable conference finals showing through three games against the Dallas Mavericks.

"My confidence is very high," Towns said after Tuesday's shootaround in Dallas. "Like I said, my confidence is not going to be deterred because I'm not making some 3s that I'm usually always making. I put the work in, I trust the work I put in, I have belief in the work I put in so my confidence is extremely high. Our team, I think we've been through adversity before so just a chance for us again to go through adversity, show our unity, show our cohesiveness and go out there and play to the best of our ability."

Towns is shooting a woeful 27.8% from the field (15 of 54) and 13.6% from 3-point range (3 of 22) in the series. All three games have been close losses, so close that one can make the argument that the Wolves would lead the series 3-0 if Towns simply played closer to his ability.

Towns shot 53.1% overall and 52.9% from 3 in the first-round sweep of the Suns. He followed up in seven games against Denver by making 51% of his shots and 39.4% of his 3s. If he can simply get closer to his regular season averages – 50.4% overall and 41.6% from 3 – the Timberwolves' chances to extend the series to a Game 5 in Minneapolis Thursday night will be much better.

Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON