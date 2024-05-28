Karl-Anthony Towns: 'My confidence is not going to be deterred'
Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, at least in public view, is showing no signs of a lack of confidence despite a miserable conference finals showing through three games against the Dallas Mavericks.
"My confidence is very high," Towns said after Tuesday's shootaround in Dallas. "Like I said, my confidence is not going to be deterred because I'm not making some 3s that I'm usually always making. I put the work in, I trust the work I put in, I have belief in the work I put in so my confidence is extremely high. Our team, I think we've been through adversity before so just a chance for us again to go through adversity, show our unity, show our cohesiveness and go out there and play to the best of our ability."
Towns is shooting a woeful 27.8% from the field (15 of 54) and 13.6% from 3-point range (3 of 22) in the series. All three games have been close losses, so close that one can make the argument that the Wolves would lead the series 3-0 if Towns simply played closer to his ability.
Towns shot 53.1% overall and 52.9% from 3 in the first-round sweep of the Suns. He followed up in seven games against Denver by making 51% of his shots and 39.4% of his 3s. If he can simply get closer to his regular season averages – 50.4% overall and 41.6% from 3 – the Timberwolves' chances to extend the series to a Game 5 in Minneapolis Thursday night will be much better.
Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. CT Tuesday.