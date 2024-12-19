Karl-Anthony Towns revenge game? No, he appreciates the opportunity
It's been more than two months since the Timberwolves dealt Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, but he's still keeping tabs on his former teammates.
"I want to keep in very close contact with them," Towns said ahead of Thursday's hyped matchup between the Knicks and Wolves in Minneapolis. "I watch, I am an avid Timberwolves fan now. So, I kind of watch a lot of the game when I get a chance. These are still my brothers. Still my guys. Just because the trade happened doesn't mean I lost love for them. My love for them is always going to be there."
Towns spoke at length with reporters in a nostalgic, 14-minute press conference. He recalled his favorite memories during his nine seasons in Minnesota, including watching Kevin Garnett dunk when he was a rookie, seeing Derrick Rose score 50 points in a game, and last season's 20-point comeback to beat Denver in Game 7 of a playoff series.
"Wild, wild experience," Towns said when asked what it was like walking back into Target Center. "I know it was going to be a lot, but just appreciate every second, every moment and appreciate being back here."
While Julius Randle said his anticipation to play the Knicks ls like any other game, Towns recognizes that Thursday night's nationally-televised game isn't normal.
"I've been through a lot, especially in a T-Wolves jersey. You learn to appreciate moments, especially these moments that don't come around ever or often," Towns said. "I'm just appreciative of this opportunity to be back in a place I've called home and have so many great memories at. Able to play here against guys I've actually played with, it's a really cool experience."
Towns is playing at an incredible level of late, averaging 21.5 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in the month of December. For the season, he's equaled his career-high at 24.8 points per game while setting career bests in rebounds (13.9 per game) and 3-point shooting (43.9%). He's been a man on a mission and his mission Thursday night is to beat his former team.
"It's going to be a very different day," Towns acknowledged.
Tip-off is set for just after 8:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised nationally on TNT.