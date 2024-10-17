Karl-Anthony Towns watched a Wolves preseason game while at a concert
Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks a few weeks ago, but he clearly still cares about his former team.
KAT went to see Billie Eilish perform at Madison Square Garden with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods on Wednesday night, but he was a bit distracted. Towns was at least briefly watching the Wolves' preseason game against the Bulls on his phone, as shown on a video Woods put on her Instagram story.
"I promise he was enjoying the concert," she captioned the story.
Towns was part of the Timberwolves franchise for nine seasons and began his career in Minnesota as a teenager, and it would be tough for anyone to forget about longtime friends and relationships. It looks like he'll still be very interested in how the Wolves fare this season, even as his primary focus lies with the Knicks. Towns remains close with people like Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Chris Finch, and others.
The Wolves have one more preseason game against the Nuggets before opening the regular season next Tuesday against the Lakers on the road.
KAT will return to Minnesota on Dec. 19 when the Timberwolves host the Knicks in a marquee regular season tilt between two of the best teams in the league.