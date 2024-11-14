Kings' DeMar DeRozan could miss Friday's game vs. Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings could be without one of their top players, veteran wing DeMar DeRozan, for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Timberwolves in Northern California.
DeRozan left Wednesday night's win over the Suns with what the team described as lower back tightness. He scored just 2 points on 17 minutes in the first half. DeRozan is reportedly going to be listed as doubtful for Friday's game after not practicing on Thursday, but it's possible he could still play against Minnesota, depending on how he feels.
"Out of caution, (DeRozan) will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota," Kings beat reporter James Ham posted on Thursday. "There is a chance he is upgraded tonight or tomorrow, but it will depend on how he responds to treatment for back tightness."
DeRozan is the Kings' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 22.9 points on efficient shooting during their 7-5 start. Only De'Aaron Fox (24.6) has averaged more points. But prior to Wednesday's game, in which DeRozan scored 2 points and Fox had 29, DeRozan was actually the team leader at 24.8 PPG.
A six-time All Star, the 35-year-old DeRozan had 26 points in the Wolves' narrow win over the Kings earlier this season. He's averaged a remarkable 33.4 points per game in his last eight appearances against Minnesota, including a 49-point game in March 2023 when he was with the Bulls.
The Kings are already without Malik Monk, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up who had 39 points in an overtime win over the Wolves this past March, so they'd be down two key scorers if DeRozan doesn't play. Monk will be out for a bit with an ankle injury.
Without DeRozan in the second half of Wednesday's game, the Kings' rotation included Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, Keon Ellis, Doug McDermott, and former Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (who saw a season-high 15 minutes).
The Wolves are 6-6 this season and began 0-1 in NBA Cup group play with a 14-point loss to the Blazers on Tuesday night. They've lost three in a row. This will Sacramento's first game in this year's NBA Cup.