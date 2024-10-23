Lakers' Rui Hachimura throws shade at Julius Randle's defense
Julius Randle had some noticeable defensive lapses in his Timberwolves debut Tuesday night.
That was apparently something the Los Angeles Lakers were expecting and looking to take advantage of during the opening-night matchup. Rui Hachimura, who had a big night with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assists and a block in the Lakers’ 110-103 win, said postgame the part of the gameplan was to attack Randle.
“We talked about Julius Randle. He sometimes is just standing and stuff,” Hachimura said postgame. “So we talked about, we got to kind of use that. I know I can be the screener. I can be in the corner to kind of attack the rim and stuff.”
Randle, for his part, acknowledged some of the defensive lapses postgame, including getting beat on a few backdoor cuts. He said he needs to be better and will continue his work to improve on both ends of the court.
It's worth noting it's been a long layoff for Randle, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery at the end of last season. The Timberwolves were cautious with him in the preseason, so he only played on game before Tuesday night's opener. And with all the new pieces, it was clear the Wolves haven't figured out all the kinks just yet.