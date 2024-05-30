Marc Davis leads Game 5 officials in Western Conference Finals
Davis will be doing his fifth Timberwolves game of these playoffs.
The officials for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals will be Marc Davis (crew chief), John Goble (referee) and Kevin Scott (umpire).
In games refereed by Davis, the Timberwolves are 3-1 this postseason. They're 0-1 in games that have included Goble and 1-2 with Scott.
Davis was an official in Game 1 when he notably described a challenged foul on Mike Conley Jr. as a "subtle, but effective" push. Game 1 was evenly called, with Minnesota being whistled for 17 fouls compared to 15 on Dallas. Likewise, the Mavericks had 17 free-throw attempts compared to 18 for the Timberwolves.
Game 5 at the Target Center will tip off around 7:35 p.m. local time and be televised on TNT.
