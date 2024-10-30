Mavericks' Luka Doncic returns against Wolves after first-half exit
Star Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic exited Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis just before halftime but returned to start the third quarter.
Doncic started grabbing at his leg during a Mavericks possession and wasn't able to run back down the court on defense. After a Wolves turnover, he made a layup off an outlet pass, but remained on that end of the court and started limping toward the locker room at the next dead ball. Doncic eventually needed assistance leaving the court.
The Mavericks were leading the Timberwolves 61-59 at halftime. Anthony Edwards scored all 24 of his points in the first quarter, a career high for points in a quarter for Edwards. Doncic had 13 points at the half.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.