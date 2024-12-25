Mavericks' Luka Doncic ruled out against Wolves due to calf strain
Star Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was ruled out of the Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday after suffering a left calf strain late in the second quarter of the contest at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Doncic suffered the injury on a non-contact play late in the second quarter when he took a dribble near the top of the key and stepped back. He was on the court grabbing at his leg for a possession before being subbed off and exiting to the locker room with a limp in his walk. The Mavericks ruled him out for the remainder of the game during the halftime break.
Doncic had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists before his exit. The Wolves took control of the game after he subbed off and held a 57-40 lead at the half. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.