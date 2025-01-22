Michael Grady working ESPN Saturday but not for Wolves-Nuggets ABC game
While Mike Breen will handle the national TV call of Wednesday's game between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, Saturday's nationally-televised playoff rematch between the Timberwolves and Nuggets will feature Mark Jones and Tim Legler on ABC and ESPN+.
What's interesting about Saturday is that Michael Grady, the play-by-play voice of the Wolves on FanDuel Sports Network in Minnesota, won't be calling the Wolves game locally or nationally.
However, Grady will be working an NBA game on national TV on Saturday.
While the Wolves and Nuggets get going on ABC at 2 p.m. CT, Grady will have just wrapped up his play-by-play job on ESPN for the 11 a.m. CT battle between the Pacers and Spurs.
Marney Gellner is likely to handle play-by-play alongside analyst Jim Petersen for the local coverage of Saturday's Wolves-Nuggets game on FanDuel Sports Network.
Grady was added to ESPN's play-by-play team back in October. His role working national games while also serving as the primary voice for a team isn't unprecedented. Breen, who is ESPN's No. 1 play-by-play announcer, still does Knicks games on MSG Network as much as he can. Same for Ian Eagle, who calls Nets games on YES Network when he isn't doing TNT broadcasts.