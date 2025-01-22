Mike Breen calling national TV game Wednesday between Mavericks-Wolves
Every game the Timberwolves play this week will have a national TV audience.
Monday's matinee on MLK Day in Memphis was televised on TNT. Wednesday night's game against the Mavericks in Dallas will be on ESPN, and Saturday's showdown with the Denver Nuggets will be on ABC and ESPN+.
After being treated to Spero Dedes and Grant Hill on TNT Monday, the Wolves-Mavericks matchup Wednesday will get Mr. Bang-Bang himself on the call as Mike Breen leads the play-by-play alongside analyst Jay Bilas and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano.
It'll mark the second time this season that Breen has been on the call for a Wolves game. The other was the fifth game of the season when Minnesota hosted Denver. Breen did the play-by-play with Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson sitting beside him as analysts.
Saturday's Minnesota-Denver game is in Minneapolis and the ABC broadcast crew will feature Mark Jones, Tim Legler and Katie George.