Minnesota Timberwolves issue encouraging updates on injured starters
The Minnesota Timberwolves return from the All-Star break Friday night in Houston and they're on the verge of getting Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle back from injuries.
The Wolves announced Thursday that DiVincenzo, out since Jan. 15 with a big toe sprain, has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities. That means he still has a ways to go before he plays in a game, but it's a step in the right direction after more than a month sidelined.
Randle, meanwhile, is closer to returning. The Wolves say he has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball. Randle has been out since suffering a right groin strain on Jan. 30 of Minnesota's win over the Utah Jazz.
How soon will either play? That's to be determined, and it doesn't sound like Friday against Houston is an option.
"Both DiVincenzo and Randle’s game availability will remain as out as they continue to progress through their return-to-play rehabilitation programs," the Wolves said in a release. "Further updates of their progress will be provided when available."