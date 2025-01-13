NBA hits Anthony Edwards with $50k fine for flipping off refs
Anthony Edwards is going to make another involuntary donation to the NBA's penalty box.
What happened this time? Edwards, during Minnesota's loss to Memphis on Saturday night, allegedly made "obscene gestures toward a game official," according to NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.
The league has decided to fine him $50,000 for the offense.
The incident happened late in the third quarter after Rudy Gobert threw down a big dunk. Edwards was shown on the television broadcast flexing from the bench, but it's not the flex that garnered the $50,000 fine.
While the TV cameras didn't capture the obscene gestures, a fan in the stands behind Minnesota's bench did. Below is the video of Edwards raising his right hand and flipping the middle finger towards the official who called him for a technical foul, and then doing the same with his left hand moments later.
Edwards was called for a technical foul before he flashed two middle fingers. Why was he T'd up? It's not totally clear, but it appeared to be in relation to him flexing on the sideline after Gobert dunked.
This marks the seventh time Edwards has been fined by the NBA in his career, and five of them have come this season.
- Sept. 20, 2022: $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
- Aug. 9, 2023: $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.
- Jan. 31, 2024: $40,000 for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.
- Nov. 17, 2024: $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.
- Dec. 9, 2024: $25,000 for using profane language during an interview.
- Dec. 29: $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview.
- Jan. 13: $50,000 for making an obscene gesture toward an official