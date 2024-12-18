NBA valuations rank Timberwolves 28th, worth $3.29 billion
Ever since Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore purchased a portion of the Timberwolves in July 2021, there has been plenty of talk about ownership and the overall value of the franchise. According to Sportico, the Wolves still find themselves near the bottom of the league in value.
Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico ranked all 30 NBA franchises based on 2024 valuations and the Timberwolves came in at No. 28 with a valuation of $3.29 billion. The Pelicans and Grizzlies are the only teams valued lower.
But the overall ranking needs to be put into proper context because while 28th doesn't sound great, the Timberwolves' value jumped by 12% from last year's valuation of $2.94 billion. In 2022, they were valued at $1.7 billion.
And while the Wolves are nowhere near as valuable as the Warriors ($9.14 billion), Knicks ($8.3 billion) and Lakers ($8.07 billion), they're not outlandishly below the average NBA franchise value of $4.6 billion.
What's more is that Lore and Rodriguez agreed to purchase the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx at a $1.5 billion valuation, so in the event that they win arbitration and become majority owners to replace incumbent owner Glen Taylor, they will be sitting pretty.
A lot of the valuation has to do with each franchise's arena and the Target Center is the second-oldest arena in the entire NBA, only younger than Madison Square Garden.