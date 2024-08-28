Netflix series featuring Anthony Edwards to debut on Oct. 9
Netflix has announced that its "Starting 5" series will be released on October 9. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be featured heavily alongside LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis.
The series will showcase the 2023-24 season on and off the court — a year in which Edwards led the Timberwolves to their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals in 20 years. It comes from the same people who made "Quarterback" and "Receiver," which featured the Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, respectively. Last month, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Edwards was going to be a major star of the show.
"Anthony Edwards is apparently a major star of the new NBA show on Netflix set to release in the fall, according to industry sources," wrote Charania. "Edwards is expected to be the breakaway act of Netflix’s first NBA documentary series that includes LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis."
There should be plenty to showcase with Edwards, as the Timberwolves had one of their best seasons in franchise history. Off the court, Ant's uniquely captivating personality figures to lead to a ton of great moments that fans haven't seen before. This'll be a fun watch.