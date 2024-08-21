New Vikings CB ready to watch 'young GOAT' Anthony Edwards
The Vikings cornerback room has gone through a lot this offseason, but they recently got some good news adding former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the fold. Minnesota will be his fifth new home in five years, but he seems to already be adopting the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
"[Anthony Edwards] is one of the young GOATs right now, so I am definitely going to catch some of those games," Gilmore said after practice earlier this week.
After a dominant four-year stretch with the Patriots, Gilmore had stops in Carolina, Indianapolis and Dallas before signing with the Vikings this summer. He has overlapped with NBA players like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, and he even went to a few Hornets games while he was with the Panthers.
This summer, Edwards was able to win a gold medal at the Olympics with Team USA alongside his childhood hero Kevin Durant, who affectionately nicknamed his 23-year-old friend the "baby GOAT." Edwards' star power has now transcended into other professional sports and one of the best cornerbacks of the last decade has taken notice.
Great recognized great, and that's the case here from one star athlete to another.