No Julius Randle or Anthony Edwards for Wolves in preseason opener against Lakers
Timberwolves fans excited to see new acquisition Julius Randle take the court in a Wolves jersey will have to wait a little bit longer. They also won't get the chance to see star guard Anthony Edwards take the court Friday night.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame that the Wolves won't play Edwards or Randle in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif. Lakers fans, meanwhile, won't get the chance to see the NBA's all-time scoring leader LeBron James, who was also ruled out for the game.
Wolves fans will, however, get to see Donte DiVincenzo get his first action for the team. DiVincenzo will be starting alongside Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
Friday's game between the Wolves and Lakers tips off at 9:30 p.m.