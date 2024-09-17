'Nobody can stop me': Anthony Edwards stars in Netflix series trailer
We are less than a month away from the release of Netflix's Starting 5 series featuring Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. The series releases Oct. 9 and on Tuesday a fresh preview trailer was unveiled to the public.
The trailer gives a glimpse of what fans will see in the series, including Edwards in the hospital room moments after his son was born in the past year. It also shows him talking on the court to opposing player, singing in a hallway and spending time with his family off the court. The catchiest part of the trailer, however, is Edwards saying "nobody can stop me."
According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Edwards is expected to be a "major star" of the series even though he'll be featured alongside superstars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domontas Sabonis.
Edwards and the Wolves report for training camp Oct. 1. The first preseason game is Oct. 4 and then it's fast forward to the regular season opener Oct. 22 in Los Angeles to face LeBron and the Lakers on TNT.