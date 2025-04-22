Oddsmakers favor Lakers by more in Game 2, even after Wolves' statement win
Despite Minnesota's 22-point blowout win in Game 1, the Lakers are favored by more in Game 2. The Wolves closed as 4.5-point underdogs on Saturday, but they are now six-point underdogs on Tuesday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Lakers opened as roughly -190 favorites to win the series, but that has since been flipped to the Wolves being -145 favorites before Game 2. Whether or not you think Minnesota will win the series, it's hard to ignore how big Tuesday's game will be for the Lakers' hopes.
The Wolves have won three consecutive games outright as a betting underdog, and they're an impressive 10-10 in such games on the season. Los Angeles is in a prime spot for bounce-back performance in Game 2 at home, coming off a loss in Game 1.
The eye test suggests the Timberwolves might simply be the better team and they have another chance to prove the public wrong when they tip off in Game 2 at 9 p.m. CT on TNT.
