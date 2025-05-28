Officials, injury reports and betting odds for Game 5 of Timberwolves-Thunder
It's officially win-or-go-home for the Timberwolves on Wednesday against the Thunder. Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 7:43 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ESPN.
James Cappers will serve as the crew chief, joined by Marc Davis as referee and umpire Ben Taylor. The alternate official will be Ed Malloy, and John Goble will be working the replay center. Neither team had any new injuries to report, so they'll be at full strength for Wednesday night's elimination game.
The Timberwolves opened as 8.5-point betting underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, and that line has held strong since Monday night. It would mark only the fourth time this season that Minnesota has been underdogs of 8.5 points or more this season (all of them against OKC).
Minnesota is aiming to become only the 14th team in NBA history come back from a 3-1 series deficit.
