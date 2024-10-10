Paul George to make 76ers debut in preseason tilt with Timberwolves
The big three in Philly this season will feature Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but only two of the three will be on the floor Friday night when the 76ers visit the Timberwolves for a preseason game at Target Center in Minneapolis
Embiid is reportedly not with the team for the road game, but George will make his 76ers debut. George did not play in Philadelphia's Oct. 7 exhibition against New Zealand, so this will be his first time on the court since signing a four-year, $212 million deal after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers.
It'll also likely mark the preseason debut of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle for Minnesota. Neither player played in Minnesota's preseason opener last Friday against the Lakers. The game did feature Donte DiVincenzo, who along with George were formally traded to Minnesota from New York in the blockbuster deal for Karl-Anthony Towns just two days earlier.
It'll be interesting to see the lineup combinations Minnesota goes with. If all of the key players are active, it could mean a starting five of Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle and Rudy Gobert. That would mean DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Joe Ingles would be the top guys off the bench.
Friday's game will set the stage for the marquee preseason game Sunday at Madison Square Garden, which of course will feature the first meeting between the Wolves and Knicks since the big trade. Karl-Anthony Towns made his Madison Square Garden debut in a Knicks uniform Wednesday night and scored 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the win.