Paul Rudd channels inner Ant-Man, wearing Anthony Edwards' custom cleats
Star actor Paul Rudd channeled his inner Ant-Man over the weekend, putting spikes on a pair of Anthony Edwards' signature AE1 sneakers for a celebrity softball event.
Rudd has played Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2015. Edwards has adopted the "Ant-Man" nickname since entering the league, so he decided to pay homage to the Timberwolves' superstar.
Rudd is a big-time Kansas City sports fan and the Royals hosted their annual Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game over the weekend. Seeing Edwards' star power transcend into a pop culture event like this proves that he is one of the biggest names in the NBA.
"That’s hard," Edwards responded to the social media post highlighting the cleats.
Edwards' first signature shoes were released in late 2023, and after Minnesota's deep run to the conference finals, they've become one of the most popular basketball shoes on the market. Seeing the Ant-Man connection can only help sales.