Practice video implies Anthony Edwards could start for Team USA
Team USA's 2024 Olympic team made their debut last Wednesday in an 86-72 exhibition victory over Canada. Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards led the team with 13 points off the bench but many questioned why he didn't start the game.
USA Basketball shared some practice footage on X, which was reposted by the Athletic's Joe Vardon, saying, "There will be lineup changes tomorrow against Australia, as Steve Kerr has said."
In the footage shared on Sunday morning, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are with the group of five practicing in navy blue jerseys, joined by Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Select Team player Micah Potter.
In Wednesday's exhibition, the starting lineup included Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, James and Joel Embiid. Edwards came off the bench and had a team-high 13 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist on 6 of 10 shooting from the field in 19 minutes of play.
The Wolves' young star has been confident about his role on the team, notably calling himself the No. 1 option at Training Camp earlier this month. Kerr did not see that as an issue.
"I love that [he] said that… I want him to think that way, and I want five, six other guys to feel that way too. That’s the beauty of being on this team…," he said last week.
The team is currently practicing in Abu Dhabi, UAE, preparing for an exhibition game on Monday against Australia and Wednesday against Serbia. There will be one other exhibition on the 20th against South Sudan in London.
Kerr has already said that star forward Kevin Durant, "won't play tomorrow. I've not talked to the trainer but if he does anything, it would be light. But yeah, he won't play."
Whatever lineup that the team decides to deploy could look a lot different than the one we see in Paris later this month.